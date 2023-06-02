Creative Planning Boosts Holdings in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)

Creative Planning raised its holdings in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 8,506 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 182 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in HubSpot were worth $2,459,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 253.6% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 99 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in HubSpot in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. UMB Bank n.a. acquired a new position in HubSpot during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. CI Investments Inc. increased its stake in HubSpot by 113.8% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 124 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, Sonnipe Ltd acquired a new position in shares of HubSpot in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.87% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on HUBS shares. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of HubSpot from $450.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $450.00 target price on shares of HubSpot in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of HubSpot from $360.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. 888 restated a “maintains” rating on shares of HubSpot in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on HubSpot from $380.00 to $470.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $428.04.

HubSpot Trading Down 0.1 %

HubSpot stock opened at $517.68 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $441.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $370.54. HubSpot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $245.03 and a 12 month high of $526.50.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The software maker reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.16. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 7.71% and a negative return on equity of 10.48%. The firm had revenue of $501.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $474.55 million. As a group, research analysts expect that HubSpot, Inc. will post -1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other HubSpot news, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $392.85, for a total transaction of $3,339,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 622,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $244,653,623.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other HubSpot news, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $392.85, for a total value of $3,339,225.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 622,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $244,653,623.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 710 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $424.80, for a total value of $301,608.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,124 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,469,475.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 20,500 shares of company stock worth $8,611,217. 4.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About HubSpot

(Get Rating)

HubSpot, Inc engages in cloud-based customer relationship management. Its platform includes marketing, sales, service, operations and content management system, as well as other tools, integrations and a native payment solutions. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe and Asia Pacific.

