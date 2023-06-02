Creative Planning Boosts Stock Position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCG)

Creative Planning boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCG – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,763 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $3,058,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IMCG. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 28.0% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 26,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,729,000 after purchasing an additional 5,891 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 29.1% in the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 51,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,332,000 after acquiring an additional 11,687 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,640,000. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 46,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,980,000 after acquiring an additional 6,245 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IMCG opened at $57.11 on Friday. iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $48.44 and a twelve month high of $61.34. The company has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.81 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.48.

The iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (IMCG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Mid Cap Broad Growth index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of US mid-cap stocks companies selected based on their growth characteristics. IMCG was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

