Creative Planning Buys 5,722 Shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 128,262 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,722 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $2,765,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. CI Investments Inc. boosted its position in Regions Financial by 991.2% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,244 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 2,210.5% in the fourth quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 1,317 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,260 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 30.2% in the fourth quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 1,951 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 452 shares during the period. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Regions Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Regions Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. 72.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director J Thomas Hill bought 11,926 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.78 per share, for a total transaction of $200,118.28. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 23,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $387,735.46. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Regions Financial Price Performance

Several research analysts have recently commented on RF shares. UBS Group raised their price objective on Regions Financial from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Regions Financial from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Regions Financial in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Regions Financial from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Regions Financial from $29.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.42.

RF opened at $17.36 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $17.64 and a 200 day moving average of $20.55. Regions Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $13.94 and a 52-week high of $24.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market cap of $16.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.42, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.18.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.03). Regions Financial had a net margin of 28.61% and a return on equity of 16.60%. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. Regions Financial’s revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

Regions Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. Regions Financial’s payout ratio is currently 34.19%.

About Regions Financial

Regions Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company. It provides traditional commercial, retail and mortgage banking services, as well as other financial services in the fields of investment banking, asset management, trust, mutual funds, securities brokerage, insurance and other financing. The firm operates through the following segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, Wealth Management, and Other.

