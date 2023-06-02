Creative Planning Increases Holdings in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT)

Creative Planning lifted its position in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 28,807 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,802 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Euronet Worldwide were worth $2,719,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 35.2% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,374 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,923,000 after purchasing an additional 5,301 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 34.7% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 10,890 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $825,000 after purchasing an additional 2,806 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new position in shares of Euronet Worldwide in the fourth quarter worth about $121,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 368.0% in the third quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 11,901 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $902,000 after purchasing an additional 9,358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in Euronet Worldwide by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 526,978 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,736,000 after acquiring an additional 2,008 shares during the period. 93.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Euronet Worldwide alerts:

Insider Transactions at Euronet Worldwide

In other news, CEO Michael J. Brown sold 50,000 shares of Euronet Worldwide stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.69, for a total value of $6,034,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,487,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $179,509,599.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Michael J. Brown sold 50,000 shares of Euronet Worldwide stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.69, for a total value of $6,034,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,487,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $179,509,599.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Nikos Fountas sold 4,280 shares of Euronet Worldwide stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.06, for a total value of $441,096.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 31,529 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,249,378.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Euronet Worldwide Stock Up 1.2 %

Several research firms recently commented on EEFT. TheStreet lowered Euronet Worldwide from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Truist Financial raised their target price on Euronet Worldwide from $135.00 to $155.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Euronet Worldwide in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on Euronet Worldwide from $131.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $121.88.

Shares of EEFT opened at $112.74 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $110.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $104.89. The firm has a market cap of $5.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.25 and a beta of 1.34. Euronet Worldwide, Inc. has a 12 month low of $71.60 and a 12 month high of $123.40.

Euronet Worldwide Profile

(Get Rating)

Euronet Worldwide, Inc engages in the provision of electronic payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions. Its products and services include automated teller machine (ATM), point-of-sale (POS), card outsourcing, card issuing and merchant acquiring services, software solutions and cloud based payment solutions, electronic distribution of electronic payment products, foreign exchange services, and international payment services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EEFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Euronet Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Euronet Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.