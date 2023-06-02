Creative Planning Sells 213 Shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

Creative Planning trimmed its position in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,863 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 213 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $2,750,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Paycom Software in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. General Partner Inc. acquired a new stake in Paycom Software in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Sonnipe Ltd acquired a new stake in Paycom Software in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Paycom Software in the first quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Paycom Software by 111.9% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 142 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. 88.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Paycom Software

In other news, Director Jason D. Clark sold 430 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.99, for a total value of $119,965.70. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,422,849. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Jason D. Clark sold 1,070 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.33, for a total value of $297,813.10. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,319,562.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jason D. Clark sold 430 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.99, for a total value of $119,965.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,422,849. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 14.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Paycom Software Stock Performance

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Paycom Software from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com upgraded Paycom Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $450.00 price objective on shares of Paycom Software in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Paycom Software from $350.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Paycom Software from $357.00 to $361.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Paycom Software presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $368.53.

Shares of Paycom Software stock opened at $281.11 on Friday. Paycom Software, Inc. has a one year low of $255.82 and a one year high of $402.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.74, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $286.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $301.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The software maker reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $451.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $444.23 million. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 26.29% and a net margin of 20.96%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 6.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Paycom Software Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 26th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. Paycom Software’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.14%.

About Paycom Software

Paycom Software, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software solutions delivered as Software-as-a-Service. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the complete employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. Its solutions include talent acquisition, time and labor management, payroll, talent management, and human resource management.

See Also

