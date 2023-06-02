Creative Planning Sells 2,875 Shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS)

Creative Planning lessened its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating) by 11.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,079 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock after selling 2,875 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods were worth $2,776,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DKS. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 761.9% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 543 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the period. Godsey & Gibb Inc. bought a new position in DICK’S Sporting Goods during the 4th quarter worth $60,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 26.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 630 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 479.8% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 690 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 571 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.08% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DKS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $146.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Barclays raised their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $139.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $155.00 price target on the stock. TD Cowen raised their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $166.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Loop Capital decreased their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $150.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $156.43.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Price Performance

Shares of DKS opened at $126.22 on Friday. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a 1 year low of $70.21 and a 1 year high of $152.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $10.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.44. The business has a 50-day moving average of $137.69 and a 200-day moving average of $129.86.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.18. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 45.52% and a net margin of 8.69%. The firm had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.85 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 13.47 earnings per share for the current year.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s payout ratio is 34.19%.

Insider Transactions at DICK’S Sporting Goods

In related news, Director Mark J. Barrenechea sold 9,085 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.54, for a total transaction of $1,122,360.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,816 shares in the company, valued at $347,888.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Mark J. Barrenechea sold 9,085 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.54, for a total transaction of $1,122,360.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,816 shares in the company, valued at $347,888.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Edward W. Stack sold 159,461 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.38, for a total value of $23,022,979.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 10,953,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,581,485,532.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 294,467 shares of company stock valued at $42,164,431 over the last ninety days. 30.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About DICK’S Sporting Goods

Dick’s Sporting Goods, Inc engages in the retailing of an extensive assortment of authentic sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories. It also offers its products both online and through mobile applications. The company was founded by Richard T. Stack in 1948 and is headquartered in Coraopolis, PA.

