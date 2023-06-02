Creative Planning Sells 613 Shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Creative Planning lessened its stake in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) by 10.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,112 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 613 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $2,398,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,886,434 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,344,096,000 after purchasing an additional 40,190 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,231,441 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,697,611,000 after purchasing an additional 65,087 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 682,898 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $273,971,000 after purchasing an additional 3,218 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 86.0% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 678,285 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $272,122,000 after purchasing an additional 313,579 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 33.6% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 473,586 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $188,593,000 after purchasing an additional 119,048 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Ulta Beauty alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Mike C. Smith sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $521.63, for a total transaction of $208,652.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $798,615.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Lorna Nagler sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $541.12, for a total transaction of $649,344.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,588,707.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mike C. Smith sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $521.63, for a total transaction of $208,652.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $798,615.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,355 shares of company stock valued at $3,821,507 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Ulta Beauty Stock Performance

ULTA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $615.00 to $640.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $510.00 to $485.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $540.00 to $490.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $615.00 to $600.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $575.00 price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research note on Monday, March 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $547.21.

Shares of NASDAQ:ULTA opened at $403.83 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.11 billion, a PE ratio of 16.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $512.50 and a 200 day moving average of $498.07. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 52-week low of $360.58 and a 52-week high of $556.60.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The specialty retailer reported $6.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.82 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 65.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $6.30 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 25.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Ulta Beauty

(Get Rating)

Ulta Beauty, Inc engages in the retail of beauty products. The company has one reportable segment, which includes retail stores, salon services, and e-commerce. Its products include makeup, skin care, tools and brushes, fragrance, and bath and body. Ulta was founded on January 9, 1990, and is headquartered in Bolingbrook, IL.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ULTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ulta Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ulta Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.