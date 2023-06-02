Creative Planning Trims Stock Position in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

Creative Planning cut its holdings in shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,860 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 626 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Masco were worth $2,514,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morningstar Investment Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Masco by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 41,694 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,010,000 after purchasing an additional 6,701 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Masco by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 110,876 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,175,000 after buying an additional 14,392 shares in the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Masco by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 36,930 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,724,000 after buying an additional 716 shares in the last quarter. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Masco in the fourth quarter valued at about $561,000. Finally, Intrust Bank NA grew its stake in shares of Masco by 38.9% in the fourth quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 7,945 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $371,000 after buying an additional 2,226 shares in the last quarter. 91.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Masco from $56.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Masco from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Masco from $66.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Masco from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Masco currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.71.

Shares of MAS opened at $49.06 on Friday. Masco Co. has a 12-month low of $42.33 and a 12-month high of $57.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $50.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.74.

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The construction company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.22. Masco had a negative return on equity of 237.83% and a net margin of 9.65%. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.95 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Masco Co. will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 26th will be issued a $0.285 dividend. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 25th. Masco’s payout ratio is currently 31.93%.

In other news, CFO John G. Sznewajs sold 20,361 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total value of $1,099,494.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 187,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,140,336. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO John G. Sznewajs sold 68,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.09, for a total value of $3,718,687.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 187,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,157,236.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO John G. Sznewajs sold 20,361 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total value of $1,099,494.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 187,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,140,336. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Masco Corp. engages in the business of designing, manufacturing, and distribution of branded home improvement and building products. It operates under the Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products segments. The Plumbing Products segment includes faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, shower drains, steam shower systems, sinks, kitchen accessories, and toilets.

