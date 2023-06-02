CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.32-2.43 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.31. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.0005-3.0367 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.00 billion. CrowdStrike also updated its Q2 guidance to $0.54-0.57 EPS.

CrowdStrike stock opened at $157.55 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $134.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $122.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. CrowdStrike has a 12-month low of $92.25 and a 12-month high of $205.73.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.01). CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 6.18% and a negative return on equity of 9.21%. The business had revenue of $637.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $624.68 million. Equities analysts anticipate that CrowdStrike will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

CRWD has been the subject of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $153.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded shares of CrowdStrike from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $137.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $170.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, CrowdStrike has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $175.44.

In other news, CEO George Kurtz sold 58,720 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.75, for a total transaction of $7,912,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,004,878 shares in the company, valued at approximately $135,407,310.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 845 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.85, for a total transaction of $111,413.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 32,456 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,279,323.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO George Kurtz sold 58,720 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.75, for a total transaction of $7,912,520.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,004,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $135,407,310.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 94,568 shares of company stock worth $12,663,171. 5.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CRWD. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in CrowdStrike during the first quarter valued at approximately $654,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in CrowdStrike during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,930,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in CrowdStrike by 4.3% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 2,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $666,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in CrowdStrike by 37.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $643,000 after purchasing an additional 769 shares during the period. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in CrowdStrike by 14.4% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $658,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.05% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity products and services to stop breaches. It offers cloud-delivered protection across endpoints, cloud workloads, identity and data, and threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management.

