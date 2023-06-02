CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Updates Q2 Earnings Guidance

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.54-0.57 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.54. The company issued revenue guidance of $717.2-727.4 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $718.59 million. CrowdStrike also updated its FY24 guidance to $2.32-2.43 EPS.
CrowdStrike Stock Down 1.6 %
Shares of CRWD stock opened at $157.55 on Friday. CrowdStrike has a 1 year low of $92.25 and a 1 year high of $205.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.73. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $134.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $122.75.
CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $637.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $624.68 million. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 6.18% and a negative return on equity of 9.21%. Equities research analysts anticipate that CrowdStrike will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current year.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Insider Activity
In other news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 845 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.85, for a total transaction of $111,413.25. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 32,456 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,279,323.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 16,615 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.30, for a total value of $2,214,779.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 336,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,900,505.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Anurag Saha sold 845 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.85, for a total value of $111,413.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 32,456 shares in the company, valued at $4,279,323.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 94,568 shares of company stock worth $12,663,171 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 5.68% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On CrowdStrike
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in CrowdStrike in the 4th quarter worth about $230,000. Evergreen Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the 1st quarter worth approximately $223,000. Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 137.6% during the 4th quarter. Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 154.5% during the 3rd quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC now owns 1,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the 4th quarter worth approximately $202,000. 65.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
CrowdStrike Company Profile
CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity products and services to stop breaches. It offers cloud-delivered protection across endpoints, cloud workloads, identity and data, and threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on CrowdStrike (CRWD)
- Twilio Up As Activist Investor Spurs Change, Cathie Wood Invests
- Symbotic AI Robots Disrupt Warehouse Industry, Stock Price Soars
- Opera Stock: The Fast-Rising Star of AI-Driven Web Experiences
- Chewy.com Gets A Mouthful Of Profits: Shares Surge, More To Come
- Nordstrom’s Earnings Beat, A Rally In The Making
Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.