Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) CEO Sells $470,875.00 in Stock

Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Rating) CEO Robert I. Blum sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.67, for a total transaction of $470,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 441,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,614,654.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Cytokinetics Stock Performance

NASDAQ CYTK opened at $37.96 on Friday. Cytokinetics, Incorporated has a twelve month low of $32.96 and a twelve month high of $55.80. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.04.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.38) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.24) by ($0.14). Cytokinetics had a negative net margin of 439.05% and a negative return on equity of 1,401.63%. The firm had revenue of $4.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.02) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 300.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Cytokinetics, Incorporated will post -4.46 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cytokinetics

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CYTK. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Cytokinetics by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,569,992 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $705,918,000 after acquiring an additional 1,156,696 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Cytokinetics by 11.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,991,334 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $484,081,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031,114 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Cytokinetics by 15.0% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,526,617 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $264,862,000 after purchasing an additional 983,893 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Cytokinetics by 7.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,504,226 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $176,971,000 after acquiring an additional 307,394 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cytokinetics by 126.7% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,678,698 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $94,234,000 after acquiring an additional 1,496,881 shares during the last quarter.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 target price on shares of Cytokinetics in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Cytokinetics in a research report on Monday, March 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Cytokinetics from $50.00 to $42.00 in a report on Sunday, April 2nd. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Cytokinetics from $61.00 to $62.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Cytokinetics from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.29.

About Cytokinetics

Cytokinetics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which is focused on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and muscle inhibitors as potential treatments for people with debilitating diseases in which muscle performance is compromised and/or declining. The firm is developing small molecule drug candidates specifically engineered to impact muscle function and contractility.

See Also

