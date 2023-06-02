Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) Given New $56.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $55.00 to $56.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 23.16% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $40.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Dell Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $60.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.31.

Dell Technologies Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE:DELL opened at $45.47 on Friday. Dell Technologies has a 12 month low of $32.90 and a 12 month high of $51.75. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.88. The firm has a market cap of $33.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.12, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.02.

Dell Technologies ( NYSE:DELL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The technology company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.17. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 2.39% and a negative return on equity of 173.72%. The business had revenue of $25.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.82 billion. Research analysts expect that Dell Technologies will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Anthony Charles Whitten sold 15,983 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.49, for a total transaction of $583,219.67. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 841,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,695,643.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, COO Anthony Charles Whitten sold 15,983 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.49, for a total transaction of $583,219.67. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 841,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,695,643.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Thomas W. Sweet sold 283,388 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.14, for a total transaction of $11,375,194.32. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 211,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,493,945.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 522,371 shares of company stock valued at $22,038,868. Company insiders own 48.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Westpac Banking Corp boosted its holdings in Dell Technologies by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 113,060 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,863,000 after purchasing an additional 7,126 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $238,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $292,000. Mirador Capital Partners LP lifted its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 13,310 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $535,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the period. Finally, Mangrove Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mangrove Partners now owns 411,813 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,072,000 after acquiring an additional 16,201 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 26.42% of the company’s stock.

Dell Technologies, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of information technology hardware, software, and service solutions through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment includes servers, networking, and storage, as well as services and third-party software and peripherals that are closely tied to the sale of ISG hardware.

