Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) Given New $56.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $55.00 to $56.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 23.16% from the stock’s current price.
Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $40.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Dell Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $60.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.31.
Dell Technologies Stock Up 1.5 %
Shares of NYSE:DELL opened at $45.47 on Friday. Dell Technologies has a 12 month low of $32.90 and a 12 month high of $51.75. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.88. The firm has a market cap of $33.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.12, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.02.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, COO Anthony Charles Whitten sold 15,983 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.49, for a total transaction of $583,219.67. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 841,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,695,643.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, COO Anthony Charles Whitten sold 15,983 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.49, for a total transaction of $583,219.67. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 841,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,695,643.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Thomas W. Sweet sold 283,388 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.14, for a total transaction of $11,375,194.32. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 211,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,493,945.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 522,371 shares of company stock valued at $22,038,868. Company insiders own 48.60% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of Dell Technologies
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Westpac Banking Corp boosted its holdings in Dell Technologies by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 113,060 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,863,000 after purchasing an additional 7,126 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $238,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $292,000. Mirador Capital Partners LP lifted its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 13,310 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $535,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the period. Finally, Mangrove Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mangrove Partners now owns 411,813 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,072,000 after acquiring an additional 16,201 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 26.42% of the company’s stock.
About Dell Technologies
Dell Technologies, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of information technology hardware, software, and service solutions through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment includes servers, networking, and storage, as well as services and third-party software and peripherals that are closely tied to the sale of ISG hardware.
