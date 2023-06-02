Digimarc Co. (NASDAQ:DMRC) Director Sells $302,500.00 in Stock

Digimarc Co. (NASDAQ:DMRC – Get Rating) Director Andrew Walter sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.25, for a total value of $302,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,323 shares in the company, valued at approximately $917,270.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Digimarc Price Performance

NASDAQ DMRC opened at $28.87 on Friday. Digimarc Co. has a 52-week low of $12.45 and a 52-week high of $32.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $22.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.09.

Digimarc (NASDAQ:DMRC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The information technology services provider reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $7.22 million for the quarter. Digimarc had a negative return on equity of 45.38% and a negative net margin of 183.02%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Digimarc

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised Digimarc to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 12th. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of Digimarc from $17.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of DMRC. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Digimarc by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 36,974 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $684,000 after purchasing an additional 779 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Digimarc by 4.4% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 19,900 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $391,000 after buying an additional 846 shares during the period. RMB Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Digimarc by 0.9% in the first quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 106,096 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,085,000 after buying an additional 985 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Digimarc by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,975 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 1,063 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Digimarc by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,220 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 1,151 shares in the last quarter. 55.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Digimarc Company Profile

Digimarc Corp. engages in the provision of media identification and management solutions. It develops solutions, licenses intellectual property, and provides development services. The company also connects print, audio, and packaging to brand-defined online content, protects, identifies, and tracks digital files, and confirms content and objects are genuine, unaltered, and from an authorized source.

