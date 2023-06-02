Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC) Shares Sold by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp trimmed its stake in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC – Get Rating) by 56.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,833 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 20,293 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Diversified Healthcare Trust were worth $1,505,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DHC. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Diversified Healthcare Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Diversified Healthcare Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Diversified Healthcare Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Humankind Investments LLC grew its holdings in Diversified Healthcare Trust by 41.6% in the third quarter. Humankind Investments LLC now owns 45,542 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 13,375 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust by 91.9% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 19,053 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 9,124 shares during the period. 80.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Diversified Healthcare Trust

In other news, Director Adam D. Portnoy purchased 635,253 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.21 per share, with a total value of $768,656.13. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,185,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,854,179.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Diversified Healthcare Trust news, Director Adam D. Portnoy acquired 635,253 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.21 per share, for a total transaction of $768,656.13. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 3,185,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,854,179.12. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Adam D. Portnoy acquired 1,454,388 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.47 per share, for a total transaction of $2,137,950.36. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,704,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,385,850.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.28% of the company’s stock.

Diversified Healthcare Trust Trading Up 7.4 %

Diversified Healthcare Trust Announces Dividend

Shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust stock opened at $1.46 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $349.93 million, a P/E ratio of -1.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.76. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.99. Diversified Healthcare Trust has a 1-year low of $0.61 and a 1-year high of $2.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 24th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 21st. Diversified Healthcare Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -3.10%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on DHC shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Diversified Healthcare Trust in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Diversified Healthcare Trust Company Profile

Diversified Healthcare Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership of senior living communities, medical office buildings, and wellness centers. It operates through the following segments: Office Portfolio, Senior Housing Operating Portfolio (SHOP), and Non-Segment. The Office Portfolio segment consists of medical office properties leased to medical providers and other medical related businesses, as well as life science properties leased to biotech laboratories and other similar tenants.

