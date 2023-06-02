Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) COO Diane Leopold Sells 6,250 Shares

Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) COO Diane Leopold sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.16, for a total value of $307,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 100,115 shares in the company, valued at $4,921,653.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Dominion Energy Stock Performance

NYSE D opened at $49.02 on Friday. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.47 and a fifty-two week high of $86.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.28, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.44. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.90.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.01. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.67% and a net margin of 7.05%. The business had revenue of $5.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.18 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Dominion Energy Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.6675 per share. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is currently 186.71%.

D has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Dominion Energy from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $67.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $60.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Guggenheim decreased their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $69.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $62.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.55.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dominion Energy

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in Dominion Energy by 14.9% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 125,276 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,004,000 after purchasing an additional 16,251 shares in the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $11,144,000. Verity Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,019 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC increased its holdings in Dominion Energy by 106.7% in the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 28,140 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,573,000 after acquiring an additional 14,529 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 3Chopt Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Dominion Energy in the 1st quarter worth $3,153,000. 70.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the production and distribution of energy. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets, and Corporate and Other. The Corporate and Other segment focuses on corporate, service company, non-controlling interest in Dominion privatization, and non-regulated retail energy marketing operations.

Featured Articles

