DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund (NYSE:DSL) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.11

DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund (NYSE:DSL – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, June 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.11 per share on Friday, June 30th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th.
DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 9.8% annually over the last three years.
DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund Stock Performance
Shares of DSL stock opened at $11.63 on Friday. DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund has a 52 week low of $10.46 and a 52 week high of $13.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.48 and its 200-day moving average is $11.73.
About DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund
DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company, which engages in the investment to a portfolio of investments selected for their potential to provide high current income, growth of capital, or both. Its investment objective is to provide a high level of current income and its secondary objective is to seek capital appreciation.
