DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund (NYSE:DSL) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.11

DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund (NYSE:DSL – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, June 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.11 per share on Friday, June 30th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th.

DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 9.8% annually over the last three years.

DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund Stock Performance

Shares of DSL stock opened at $11.63 on Friday. DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund has a 52 week low of $10.46 and a 52 week high of $13.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.48 and its 200-day moving average is $11.73.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund

About DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund by 2.9% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 171,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,955,000 after acquiring an additional 4,781 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund by 71.0% in the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 50,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $580,000 after purchasing an additional 21,176 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund by 25.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 12,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 2,443 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 171,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,948,000 after buying an additional 30,206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management boosted its position in DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 45,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,000 after buying an additional 4,803 shares during the last quarter.

DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company, which engages in the investment to a portfolio of investments selected for their potential to provide high current income, growth of capital, or both. Its investment objective is to provide a high level of current income and its secondary objective is to seek capital appreciation.

