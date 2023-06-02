DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.11 (NYSE:DBL)

DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund (NYSE:DBL – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, June 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of 0.11 per share by the investment management company on Friday, June 30th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th.

DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSE:DBL opened at $14.97 on Friday. DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund has a fifty-two week low of $13.83 and a fifty-two week high of $16.45. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.75.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund by 177.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 129,114 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,164,000 after acquiring an additional 82,544 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 25,006 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 2,056 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund by 29.2% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 32,488 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $544,000 after purchasing an additional 7,339 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund by 866.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 98,497 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,651,000 after buying an additional 88,302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its position in DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund by 10.2% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,118 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 1,118 shares during the period.

About DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund

Doubleline Opportunistic Credit Fund operates as a closed-end investment fund or investment trust. The firm invests in debt securities and income-producing investments of any kind, including, without limitation, residential and commercial mortgage-backed securities, asset-backed securities, the United States Government securities, corporate debt, international sovereign debt, and short-term investments.

