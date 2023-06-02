DXP Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXPE) CMO Paz Maestas Sells 15,000 Shares of Stock

DXP Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXPE – Get Rating) CMO Paz Maestas sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.37, for a total transaction of $485,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 636,723 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,610,723.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

DXP Enterprises Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of DXP Enterprises stock opened at $31.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.91. DXP Enterprises, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.06 and a 1 year high of $34.74. The firm has a market cap of $554.30 million, a PE ratio of 11.70 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.93.

Institutional Trading of DXP Enterprises

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of DXP Enterprises during the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,080,000. B. Riley Asset Management LLC bought a new position in DXP Enterprises during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,545,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of DXP Enterprises by 35.4% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 337,033 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,323,000 after acquiring an additional 88,103 shares in the last quarter. Medina Value Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of DXP Enterprises by 25.3% during the fourth quarter. Medina Value Partners LLC now owns 361,589 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,962,000 after acquiring an additional 73,037 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DXP Enterprises by 553.1% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 73,182 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,242,000 after acquiring an additional 61,976 shares during the last quarter. 71.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

About DXP Enterprises

Several research firms recently issued reports on DXPE. StockNews.com started coverage on DXP Enterprises in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of DXP Enterprises in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st.

DXP Enterprises, Inc engages in the business of distributing maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services to customers serving a variety of end markets. It operates through the following segments: Service Centers (SC), Supply Chain Services (SCS), Innovative Pumping Solutions (IPS), and Corporate.

