Edison International (NYSE:EIX) Position Lifted by Schroder Investment Management Group

Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Rating) by 18.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 48,927 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,767 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Edison International were worth $3,113,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Edison International by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,767 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $494,000 after acquiring an additional 954 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Edison International by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 8,687 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $553,000 after purchasing an additional 1,254 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Edison International by 49.4% during the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 139,240 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,858,000 after purchasing an additional 46,010 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Edison International by 137.3% during the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 125,946 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,013,000 after purchasing an additional 72,864 shares during the period. Finally, Guardian Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Edison International by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 9,004 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $573,000 after purchasing an additional 867 shares during the period. 87.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Edison International alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP J Andrew Murphy sold 22,471 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.03, for a total transaction of $1,618,586.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,989 shares in the company, valued at approximately $935,597.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Edison International Stock Down 1.2 %

EIX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Edison International from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Edison International from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $82.00 price objective on shares of Edison International in a report on Monday, March 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Edison International from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Edison International from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Edison International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.08.

Edison International stock opened at $66.68 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $25.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.45, a PEG ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $70.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.88. Edison International has a 52 week low of $54.45 and a 52 week high of $74.92.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.05. Edison International had a net margin of 6.12% and a return on equity of 12.48%. The company had revenue of $3.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Edison International will post 4.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Edison International

(Get Rating)

Edison International is a renewable energy company, which through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power, and invests in energy services and technologies. The company was founded on July 4, 1886, and is headquartered in Rosemead, CA.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Edison International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edison International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.