Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) Shares Acquired by Creative Planning

Creative Planning grew its position in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) by 29.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 11,470 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,643 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $3,039,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in Enphase Energy by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 48,186 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $12,767,000 after acquiring an additional 7,222 shares during the period. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its position in Enphase Energy by 127.3% during the fourth quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 25,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,624,000 after purchasing an additional 14,000 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in Enphase Energy by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 36,660 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,713,000 after purchasing an additional 973 shares in the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Enphase Energy by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 22,122 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,861,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Enphase Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $273,000. 73.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Richard Mora sold 1,500 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.92, for a total value of $248,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $518,665.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Richard Mora sold 1,500 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.92, for a total value of $248,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $518,665.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Thurman J. Rodgers acquired 32,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $166.88 per share, with a total value of $5,490,352.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 32,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,490,352. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Enphase Energy Price Performance

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Susquehanna upgraded Enphase Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $275.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Enphase Energy from $329.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Enphase Energy from $363.00 to $311.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Enphase Energy in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $268.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Enphase Energy from $286.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $280.48.

ENPH stock opened at $181.47 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $183.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $228.49. The company has a quick ratio of 3.24, a current ratio of 3.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market cap of $24.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.50. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $152.15 and a 52-week high of $339.92.

Enphase Energy Company Profile

Enphase Energy, Inc is a global energy technology company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of micro inverter systems for the solar photovoltaic industry. The firm’s products include IQ 7 Microinverter Series, IQ Battery, IQ Envoy, IQ Microinverter Accessories, IQ Envoy Accessories and Enlighten & Apps.

