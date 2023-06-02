Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) Stock Position Raised by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) by 9.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,025 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $1,702,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENPH. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 2.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,387,471 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,269,562,000 after buying an additional 351,517 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 850.3% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,418,909 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $393,705,000 after purchasing an additional 1,269,600 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 46.0% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,300,019 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $344,453,000 after purchasing an additional 409,697 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 2.9% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 934,253 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $259,227,000 after purchasing an additional 26,140 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in Enphase Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $235,387,000. 73.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Enphase Energy Stock Performance
NASDAQ ENPH opened at $181.47 on Friday. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $152.15 and a twelve month high of $339.92. The company has a quick ratio of 3.24, a current ratio of 3.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market cap of $24.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.06, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.50. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $183.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $228.49.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Insider Activity
In related news, Director Thurman J. Rodgers bought 32,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $166.88 per share, for a total transaction of $5,490,352.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,490,352. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Thurman J. Rodgers purchased 32,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $166.88 per share, with a total value of $5,490,352.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 32,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,490,352. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard Mora sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.92, for a total transaction of $248,880.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,126 shares in the company, valued at $518,665.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.
Enphase Energy Company Profile
Enphase Energy, Inc is a global energy technology company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of micro inverter systems for the solar photovoltaic industry. The firm’s products include IQ 7 Microinverter Series, IQ Battery, IQ Envoy, IQ Microinverter Accessories, IQ Envoy Accessories and Enlighten & Apps.
Featured Stories
