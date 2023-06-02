Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) Shares Acquired by Creative Planning

Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) by 11.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,509 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,554 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Entergy were worth $2,757,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Entergy by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,269 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $382,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust raised its stake in Entergy by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 3,830 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in Entergy by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 739 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Entergy by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 13,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,474,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in Entergy by 75.2% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 233 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Entergy alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Deanna D. Rodriguez sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.96, for a total transaction of $31,188.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $339,845.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Entergy Stock Down 0.8 %

ETR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Entergy from $97.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Entergy from $119.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Sunday, May 21st. TheStreet raised shares of Entergy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on Entergy in a report on Monday, April 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $116.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Entergy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Entergy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $119.00.

Shares of NYSE:ETR opened at $97.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.90. Entergy Co. has a 1 year low of $94.94 and a 1 year high of $122.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.71, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.65. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $105.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $107.90.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The utilities provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.80 billion. Entergy had a return on equity of 10.34% and a net margin of 8.17%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.32 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Entergy Co. will post 6.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Entergy Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 4th were given a dividend of $1.07 per share. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 3rd. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.82%.

Entergy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Entergy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in electric power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment includes the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric power and the operations of a natural gas distribution business.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Entergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.