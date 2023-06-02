Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) Shares Sold by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut its position in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS – Get Rating) by 10.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,571,832 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 556,714 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 2.46% of Equity LifeStyle Properties worth $295,340,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ELS. RB Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 7,109 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $544,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 25,984 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,987,000 after acquiring an additional 8,658 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 67.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 36,421 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,820,000 after acquiring an additional 14,609 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties during the 1st quarter worth approximately $590,000. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 10,102 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $773,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the period. 90.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Stock Performance

NYSE ELS opened at $63.43 on Friday. Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.91 and a fifty-two week high of $77.36. The stock has a market cap of $11.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a fifty day moving average of $66.42 and a 200-day moving average of $66.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Dividend Announcement

Equity LifeStyle Properties ( NYSE:ELS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.31). The business had revenue of $370.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $351.71 million. Equity LifeStyle Properties had a net margin of 19.50% and a return on equity of 18.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a $0.447 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $1.79 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s payout ratio is currently 117.76%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on ELS. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $75.50 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $62.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.28.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Profile

Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and operation of lifestyle-oriented properties consisting primarily of manufactured home, and recreational vehicle communities. It operates through the following segments: Property Operations and Home Sales and Rentals Operations.

