Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) Position Trimmed by BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) by 10.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,190 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,258 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Etsy were worth $1,340,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ETSY. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in Etsy by 22.1% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 442 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. LVZ Inc. raised its holdings in Etsy by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. LVZ Inc. now owns 2,980 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its holdings in Etsy by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 2,188 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems increased its holdings in shares of Etsy by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 22,692 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,272,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC increased its holdings in shares of Etsy by 32.9% during the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 465 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. 95.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Etsy from $124.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Etsy from $125.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. BTIG Research dropped their price target on shares of Etsy from $144.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Etsy from $161.00 to $166.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of Etsy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Etsy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.14.

In related news, CEO Josh Silverman sold 10,425 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.33, for a total transaction of $910,415.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 14,674 shares in the company, valued at $1,281,480.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Etsy news, insider Nicholas Daniel sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.79, for a total value of $102,790.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,704 shares in the company, valued at $894,684.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Josh Silverman sold 10,425 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.33, for a total transaction of $910,415.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 14,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,281,480.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 100,971 shares of company stock worth $10,049,602. 2.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Etsy stock opened at $81.99 on Friday. Etsy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.01 and a twelve month high of $149.91. The company has a 50 day moving average of $97.65 and a 200-day moving average of $116.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.11 billion, a PE ratio of -14.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 2.00.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.05. Etsy had a negative net margin of 26.86% and a negative return on equity of 118.74%. The business had revenue of $640.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $620.92 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Etsy, Inc engages in the operation of an online marketplace. It offers handmade products such as shoes, clothing, bags, and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Etsy, Reverb, Depop, and Elo7. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

