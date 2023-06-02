Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) Price Target Cut to $130.00

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) had its price target cut by investment analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $160.00 to $130.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Needham & Company LLC’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 58.56% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on ETSY. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Etsy in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Etsy from $140.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. TheStreet cut Etsy from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Etsy in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on Etsy from $125.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.77.

Get Etsy alerts:

Etsy Stock Up 1.2 %

ETSY stock opened at $81.99 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $97.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $116.06. The company has a market cap of $10.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.11, a P/E/G ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 2.00. Etsy has a twelve month low of $67.01 and a twelve month high of $149.91.

Insider Activity at Etsy

Etsy ( NASDAQ:ETSY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $640.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $620.92 million. Etsy had a negative return on equity of 118.74% and a negative net margin of 26.86%. The business’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Etsy will post 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Josh Silverman sold 20,850 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.38, for a total value of $2,218,023.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 107,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,415,105.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Nicholas Daniel sold 1,000 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.79, for a total transaction of $102,790.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,704 shares in the company, valued at $894,684.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Josh Silverman sold 20,850 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.38, for a total transaction of $2,218,023.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 107,305 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,415,105.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 100,971 shares of company stock valued at $10,049,602 over the last three months. 2.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Etsy

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Apollon Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Etsy by 8.3% in the third quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,534 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Etsy by 12.4% during the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 6,429 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $644,000 after purchasing an additional 711 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its holdings in shares of Etsy by 57.9% during the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 10,816 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after purchasing an additional 3,964 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Etsy by 22.4% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 11,334 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,358,000 after purchasing an additional 2,074 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Etsy by 94.0% during the fourth quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 5,653 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $677,000 after purchasing an additional 2,739 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.46% of the company’s stock.

Etsy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Etsy, Inc engages in the operation of an online marketplace. It offers handmade products such as shoes, clothing, bags, and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Etsy, Reverb, Depop, and Elo7. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Etsy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Etsy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.