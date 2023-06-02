Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG) Director David J. Henshall Buys 20,000 Shares

Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG – Get Rating) Director David J. Henshall bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $23.24 per share, with a total value of $464,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 28,331 shares in the company, valued at $658,412.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:EVBG opened at $25.10 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $27.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.16. Everbridge, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.50 and a 52-week high of $42.90.

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $108.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.39 million. Everbridge had a negative return on equity of 3.52% and a negative net margin of 12.90%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Everbridge, Inc. will post 0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on EVBG shares. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Everbridge from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Everbridge in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Everbridge from $32.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Everbridge from $34.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Everbridge from $32.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Everbridge has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.63.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Everbridge by 140.3% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 841 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Everbridge by 587.2% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 914 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 781 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in Everbridge during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. SG3 Management LLC boosted its holdings in Everbridge by 106.8% in the third quarter. SG3 Management LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 15,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Y.D. More Investments Ltd bought a new position in shares of Everbridge during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors own 91.78% of the company’s stock.

Everbridge, Inc engages in the development of software solutions for critical event management and enterprise safety applications that automate and accelerate an organization’s operational response to critical events. Its SaaS-based CEM platform enables customers to aggregate and assess threat data, locate people at risk and responders able to assist, automate the execution of pre-defined communications processes, and track progress on executing response plans.

