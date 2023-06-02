Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) Shares Sold by ING Groep NV

ING Groep NV trimmed its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Rating) by 82.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,457 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 21,183 shares during the period. ING Groep NV’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $463,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,675,632 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,029,739,000 after buying an additional 190,319 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 2,752,069 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $285,995,000 after purchasing an additional 71,855 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,569,948 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $226,997,000 after purchasing an additional 290,863 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,486,514 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $256,508,000 after purchasing an additional 6,839 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 517.3% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,144,696 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $222,884,000 after purchasing an additional 1,797,268 shares during the last quarter. 93.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on EXPD shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $87.00 to $86.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Barclays boosted their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $90.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Expeditors International of Washington in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $101.00.

Insider Activity at Expeditors International of Washington

Expeditors International of Washington Trading Up 1.1 %

In other news, VP Jeffrey F. Dickerman sold 1,608 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.89, for a total value of $189,567.12. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 5,484 shares in the company, valued at $646,508.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other news, CFO Bradley S. Powell sold 12,138 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.01, for a total transaction of $1,432,405.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, VP Jeffrey F. Dickerman sold 1,608 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.89, for a total value of $189,567.12. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,484 shares in the company, valued at $646,508.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 25,036 shares of company stock worth $2,871,599 in the last 90 days. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ EXPD opened at $111.48 on Friday. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a twelve month low of $86.08 and a twelve month high of $119.90. The company has a market capitalization of $17.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.59 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $111.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $110.15.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The transportation company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.12. Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 37.24% and a net margin of 8.25%. The business had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.05 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 44.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 5.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Expeditors International of Washington Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a yield of 1.1%. This is a positive change from Expeditors International of Washington’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.67. Expeditors International of Washington’s payout ratio is currently 18.06%.

Expeditors International of Washington Profile

(Get Rating)

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc engages in the provision of global logistics services. The firm offers air freight, ocean freight and ocean and customs brokerage and other services. It also provides customer solutions such as order management, time-definite transportation, warehousing and distribution, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance and customized logistics solutions.

