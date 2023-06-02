First Horizon (NYSE:FHN) Shares Down 5.5%

First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 5.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $10.17 and last traded at $10.22. Approximately 2,795,846 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 72% from the average daily volume of 9,952,356 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.81.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FHN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of First Horizon in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of First Horizon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of First Horizon from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of First Horizon in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of First Horizon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, First Horizon has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.00.

First Horizon Stock Up 1.3 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.45, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.90.

First Horizon Announces Dividend

First Horizon ( NYSE:FHN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $863.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $871.36 million. First Horizon had a return on equity of 13.53% and a net margin of 24.76%. The business’s revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that First Horizon Co. will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. First Horizon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.04%.

Insider Transactions at First Horizon

In other news, Director William H. Fenstermaker purchased 2,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.56 per share, for a total transaction of $28,202.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 246,312 shares in the company, valued at $2,354,742.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other First Horizon news, Director Colin V. Reed bought 25,138 shares of First Horizon stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.96 per share, with a total value of $250,374.48. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 187,027 shares in the company, valued at $1,862,788.92. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director William H. Fenstermaker purchased 2,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.56 per share, with a total value of $28,202.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 246,312 shares in the company, valued at $2,354,742.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 32,036 shares of company stock valued at $320,525 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Horizon

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in First Horizon by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 52,975,376 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,213,136,000 after purchasing an additional 784,435 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of First Horizon by 15.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,368,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $418,736,000 after buying an additional 3,173,357 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in First Horizon by 4.7% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 12,321,479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $219,076,000 after purchasing an additional 548,162 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in First Horizon by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,525,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $282,369,000 after acquiring an additional 1,179,154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Soros Fund Management LLC bought a new position in First Horizon during the fourth quarter valued at $209,132,000. 77.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About First Horizon

First Horizon Corp. (Tennessee) operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of checking accounts, savings products, mortgage banking, lending, and financing to individuals and businesses. It operates the business through three segments: Regional Banking, Specialty Banking, and Corporate.

