First Savings Financial Group, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.14 (NASDAQ:FSFG)

First Savings Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSFG – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 31st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.14 per share by the bank on Friday, June 30th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th.

First Savings Financial Group has raised its dividend payment by an average of 34.6% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 10 years. First Savings Financial Group has a payout ratio of 19.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect First Savings Financial Group to earn $3.00 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 18.7%.

Shares of FSFG stock opened at $12.61 on Friday. First Savings Financial Group has a twelve month low of $11.74 and a twelve month high of $25.15. The stock has a market cap of $86.63 million, a P/E ratio of 7.55 and a beta of 0.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.26 and a 200 day moving average of $18.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of First Savings Financial Group in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of First Savings Financial Group from $21.00 to $19.50 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd.

In other First Savings Financial Group news, Director Steven R. Stemler acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $19.00 per share, with a total value of $285,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 25,740 shares in the company, valued at $489,060. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 14.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in First Savings Financial Group by 2.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 51,312 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,259,000 after acquiring an additional 1,220 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in First Savings Financial Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $472,000. Fourthstone LLC boosted its holdings in First Savings Financial Group by 53.2% in the 1st quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 190,580 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,677,000 after buying an additional 66,173 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in First Savings Financial Group by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,583 shares of the bank’s stock worth $603,000 after buying an additional 1,853 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of First Savings Financial Group by 5,979.6% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,654 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $818,000 after acquiring an additional 5,561 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.95% of the company’s stock.

First Savings Financial Group, Inc operates as a savings and loans holding company for First Savings Bank FSB, a federally chartered savings bank. The firm operates as a community-oriented financial institution offering traditional financial services to consumers and businesses in its primary market area.

