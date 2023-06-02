Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC Acquires 1,950 Shares of Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR)

Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC increased its holdings in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR – Get Rating) by 13.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,387 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,950 shares during the quarter. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC’s holdings in Amcor were worth $195,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of AMCR. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Amcor during the 4th quarter valued at about $831,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Amcor by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 11,850,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,996,000 after purchasing an additional 1,374,999 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP grew its stake in shares of Amcor by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 796,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,482,000 after purchasing an additional 68,870 shares during the period. ING Groep NV grew its stake in shares of Amcor by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 2,253,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,835,000 after purchasing an additional 17,641 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Amcor by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,892,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,084,000 after purchasing an additional 231,714 shares during the period. 46.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AMCR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut Amcor from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Amcor from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $11.60 to $10.80 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Amcor from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.80.

Amcor Stock Up 0.8 %

NYSE AMCR opened at $9.72 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.65 and its 200 day moving average is $11.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. Amcor plc has a 12 month low of $9.60 and a 12 month high of $13.60. The stock has a market cap of $14.30 billion, a PE ratio of 14.73 and a beta of 0.81.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18. Amcor had a return on equity of 27.94% and a net margin of 6.54%. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. Research analysts predict that Amcor plc will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amcor Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 24th will be issued a $0.1225 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 23rd. This represents a $0.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.04%. Amcor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.24%.

Amcor Profile

Amcor Plc operates as a holding company, which engages in the consumer packaging business. It operates through the Flexibles and Rigid Packaging segments. The Flexibles segment develops and supplies flexible packaging globally. The Rigid Plastics segment manufactures rigid plastic containers and related products.

