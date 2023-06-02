Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC Acquires 358 Shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC boosted its position in shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) by 15.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,734 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the quarter. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC’s holdings in Datadog were worth $201,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DDOG. CI Investments Inc. increased its position in Datadog by 1,003.2% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Datadog during the third quarter valued at $35,000. Sonnipe Ltd purchased a new stake in Datadog during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Datadog by 329.0% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its position in Datadog by 1,036.4% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.93% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 85,637 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.79, for a total value of $6,233,517.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 268,131 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,517,255.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Datadog news, insider Alexis Le-Quoc sold 71,364 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.09, for a total transaction of $4,716,446.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 201,623 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,325,264.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 85,637 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.79, for a total value of $6,233,517.23. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 268,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,517,255.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 636,433 shares of company stock valued at $47,219,169 in the last quarter. 14.97% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Datadog Stock Performance

Shares of DDOG opened at $94.99 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $76.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.14. Datadog, Inc. has a one year low of $61.34 and a one year high of $120.75. The company has a quick ratio of 3.19, a current ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $481.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $468.29 million. Datadog had a negative net margin of 4.68% and a negative return on equity of 4.86%. On average, research analysts forecast that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Mizuho upped their price target on Datadog from $80.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. TheStreet upgraded Datadog from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Datadog from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective on shares of Datadog in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Datadog from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $103.00.

Datadog Profile

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of its customers technology stack.

