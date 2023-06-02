Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC Acquires New Shares in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC acquired a new stake in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 2,294 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. M&T Bank Corp grew its position in shares of Northern Trust by 473.0% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 101,963 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $23,064,000 after purchasing an additional 84,169 shares in the last quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in shares of Northern Trust by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 18,424 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,630,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares in the last quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co grew its position in shares of Northern Trust by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co now owns 4,135 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its position in shares of Northern Trust by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 5,201 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $460,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ING Groep NV grew its position in shares of Northern Trust by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 35,436 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,136,000 after purchasing an additional 2,775 shares in the last quarter. 81.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Northern Trust

In related news, EVP Lauren E. Allnutt sold 559 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.30, for a total transaction of $48,800.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,576 shares in the company, valued at $486,784.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Northern Trust Price Performance

NTRS stock opened at $73.04 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $79.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.63. Northern Trust Co. has a 12-month low of $69.54 and a 12-month high of $112.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.42 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The asset manager reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by ($0.01). Northern Trust had a net margin of 14.73% and a return on equity of 14.30%. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.77 EPS. Northern Trust’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Northern Trust Co. will post 6.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Northern Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. Northern Trust’s payout ratio is 51.02%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of Northern Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $113.00 to $107.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $88.00 to $86.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $108.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Northern Trust from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $97.00 to $96.50 in a report on Monday, April 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Northern Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.29.

About Northern Trust

Northern Trust Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of asset servicing, fund administration, asset management, fiduciary, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Corporate & Institutional Services and Wealth Management.

