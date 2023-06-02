Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC Buys New Position in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC bought a new stake in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Molina Healthcare by 125.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd boosted its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 243.5% during the 4th quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 3,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,238,000 after purchasing an additional 2,657 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 31.1% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 21,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,013,000 after purchasing an additional 5,033 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 89,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,590,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust bought a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare during the 3rd quarter valued at about $252,000. Institutional investors own 94.25% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MOH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare from $360.00 to $348.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare from $347.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare from $400.00 to $380.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $375.00 price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $354.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Molina Healthcare currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $354.75.

NYSE MOH opened at $282.97 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $284.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $298.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.68. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a 52-week low of $249.78 and a 52-week high of $374.00.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $5.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.13 by $0.68. The business had revenue of $8.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.31 billion. Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 2.64% and a return on equity of 36.20%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.90 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 20.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Molina Healthcare, Inc engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. The company was founded by C. David Molina in 1980 and is headquartered in Long Beach, CA.

