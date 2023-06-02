Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC Buys Shares of 3,198 CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC bought a new stake in shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 3,198 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMS. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 8,764 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $399,000 after buying an additional 965 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 51.3% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,894 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 1,660 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of CMS Energy during the fourth quarter worth $292,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of CMS Energy by 99.8% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 6,004 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 2,999 shares during the period. Finally, Values First Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of CMS Energy by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 4,762 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.16% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at CMS Energy

In other news, SVP Brian F. Rich sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.72, for a total transaction of $246,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 91,927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,673,734.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Brian F. Rich sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.72, for a total transaction of $246,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 91,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,673,734.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Brandon J. Hofmeister sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $75,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 62,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,772,860. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 6,500 shares of company stock worth $396,880. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CMS Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CMS opened at $57.44 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $60.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.77. CMS Energy Co. has a one year low of $52.41 and a one year high of $71.97. The company has a market capitalization of $16.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.36.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. CMS Energy had a return on equity of 9.59% and a net margin of 8.09%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.20 EPS. Analysts anticipate that CMS Energy Co. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CMS Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 5th were paid a dividend of $0.4875 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.39%. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.69%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CMS. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $71.00 target price on shares of CMS Energy in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Bank of America upgraded CMS Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $68.00 to $66.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on CMS Energy in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded CMS Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on CMS Energy from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.56.

About CMS Energy

CMS Energy Corp. engages in the provision of electric and natural gas activities. It operates through the following business segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, and NorthStar Clean Energy. The Electric Utility segment focuses on generation, purchase, distribution, and sale of electricity. The Gas Utility segment includes purchase, transmission, storage, distribution, and sale of natural gas.

Featured Articles

