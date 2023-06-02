Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC Has $251,000 Stake in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC grew its position in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) by 13.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 8,106 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 986 shares during the period. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $251,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 125.4% during the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 798 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Weyerhaeuser in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CI Investments Inc. raised its position in Weyerhaeuser by 990.1% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 992 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 901 shares during the last quarter. CNB Bank raised its position in Weyerhaeuser by 7,335.7% in the 3rd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 1,041 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,027 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Weyerhaeuser in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. 80.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Weyerhaeuser alerts:

Weyerhaeuser Trading Up 0.2 %

WY stock opened at $28.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $29.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.06. Weyerhaeuser has a one year low of $27.36 and a one year high of $39.29. The stock has a market cap of $20.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.69 and a beta of 1.48.

Weyerhaeuser Announces Dividend

Weyerhaeuser ( NYSE:WY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.09. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 13.37% and a net margin of 14.07%. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Weyerhaeuser will post 0.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.44%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on WY shares. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Weyerhaeuser from $39.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Weyerhaeuser from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Weyerhaeuser from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Weyerhaeuser currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.86.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Denise M. Merle sold 1,781 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $53,430.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 160,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,815,210. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Weyerhaeuser

(Get Rating)

Weyerhaeuser Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of forest products. It operates through the following business segments: Timberlands, Real Estate, Energy and Natural Resources (Real Estate & ENR), and Wood Products. The Timberlands segment manages private commercial forestland worldwide, engages in growing and harvesting trees for lumber, building, pulp, paper and other wood products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Weyerhaeuser Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weyerhaeuser and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.