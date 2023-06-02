Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC Increases Holdings in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC lifted its position in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Rating) by 15.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,743 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the period. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC’s holdings in Equity Residential were worth $221,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of EQR. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its position in Equity Residential by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 54,891 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,239,000 after purchasing an additional 5,616 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in Equity Residential by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 257,795 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,210,000 after buying an additional 21,254 shares during the period. ING Groep NV raised its stake in Equity Residential by 666.1% in the fourth quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 406,430 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $23,979,000 after buying an additional 353,376 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Equity Residential by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,122,823 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $66,247,000 after buying an additional 22,119 shares during the period. Finally, Aviva PLC boosted its position in Equity Residential by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 521,477 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,037,000 after acquiring an additional 38,987 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.62% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Equity Residential in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James cut Equity Residential from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Equity Residential in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Equity Residential from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Equity Residential from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.12.

Insider Activity at Equity Residential

Equity Residential Stock Up 1.3 %

In other Equity Residential news, Director Mark S. Shapiro sold 42,435 shares of Equity Residential stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.91, for a total value of $2,627,150.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $773,689.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 1.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of EQR stock opened at $61.61 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $60.75 and a 200 day moving average of $61.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market cap of $23.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.81. Equity Residential has a twelve month low of $54.60 and a twelve month high of $80.89.

Equity Residential Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Monday, March 27th were given a dividend of $0.6625 per share. This is a boost from Equity Residential’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 24th. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 109.05%.

Equity Residential Profile

Equity Residential operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, development, and management of rental apartment properties, which includes the generation of rental and other related income through the leasing of apartment units to residents. The company was founded by Robert H.

Featured Stories

