Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC Increases Stake in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) by 14.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,559 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 964 shares during the quarter. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $248,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. CI Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 109.8% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005 shares during the last quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH purchased a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 11,956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $392,000 after buying an additional 1,046 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 7.3% during the third quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 5,569 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 47,972 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,574,000 after buying an additional 2,454 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.17% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Fifth Third Bancorp news, Director Evan Bayh purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $24.82 per share, with a total value of $124,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 73,700 shares in the company, valued at $1,829,234. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Evan Bayh acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $24.82 per share, for a total transaction of $124,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 73,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,829,234. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gary R. Heminger acquired 33,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $26.82 per share, for a total transaction of $885,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 127,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,407,293.26. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.66% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Fifth Third Bancorp Price Performance

Several brokerages recently commented on FITB. DA Davidson cut their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $31.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a report on Friday, April 21st. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $47.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $43.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.50.

FITB stock opened at $24.79 on Friday. Fifth Third Bancorp has a one year low of $22.11 and a one year high of $40.07. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $25.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $16.88 billion, a PE ratio of 7.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.18.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.22 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.28% and a net margin of 24.39%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fifth Third Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.32%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.15%.

Fifth Third Bancorp Profile



Fifth Third Bancorp engages in the provision of banking & financial services, retail & commercial banking, consumer lending services, and investment advisory services through its subsidiary Fifth Third Bank. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Branch Banking, Consumer Lending and Wealth and Asset Management.

