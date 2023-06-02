Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC Increases Stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC boosted its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) by 13.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,162 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,653 shares during the quarter. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $226,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HPE. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 27,874 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $445,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 102,023 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,628,000 after acquiring an additional 721 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 22,249 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 777 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 29,846 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $499,000 after acquiring an additional 808 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 20.4% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 4,795 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 811 shares during the last quarter. 81.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, EVP Alan Richard May sold 703,226 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.11, for a total value of $10,625,744.86. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 249,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,770,111.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Thomas E. Black, Jr. sold 34,088 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.05, for a total transaction of $513,024.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Alan Richard May sold 703,226 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.11, for a total transaction of $10,625,744.86. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 249,511 shares in the company, valued at $3,770,111.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 747,314 shares of company stock worth $11,291,569 in the last 90 days. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

HPE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $13.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a report on Monday, March 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Hewlett Packard Enterprise presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.62.

HPE opened at $14.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.87. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a fifty-two week low of $11.90 and a fifty-two week high of $17.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.86 and its 200 day moving average is $15.49. The stock has a market cap of $19.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.23.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 30th. The technology company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.03. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 5.05% and a net margin of 3.46%. The company had revenue of $6.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.19 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.54%.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co is a global edge-to-cloud company, which engages in the provision of information technology, technology and enterprise products, solutions, and services. It operates through the following segments: Compute, High Performance Computing & Artificial Intelligence (HPC & AI), Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

