Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC Invests $206,000 in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC purchased a new position in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 516 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TDY. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 93.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,068 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,923,000 after buying an additional 1,965 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,911 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $903,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 40.1% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 796 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 62.5% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 1,370 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $648,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 1,272.5% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,400 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $662,000 after purchasing an additional 1,298 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Teledyne Technologies alerts:

Teledyne Technologies Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of TDY opened at $391.42 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.77, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $419.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $418.14. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a twelve month low of $325.00 and a twelve month high of $448.71.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Teledyne Technologies ( NYSE:TDY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $4.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.43 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. Teledyne Technologies had a net margin of 13.67% and a return on equity of 10.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.27 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 19.12 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Teledyne Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $503.00 to $499.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $533.00 to $565.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $498.00 to $470.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Teledyne Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $505.50.

Insider Transactions at Teledyne Technologies

In other news, VP Melanie Susan Cibik sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $413.00, for a total value of $826,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 27,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,276,965. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, VP Melanie Susan Cibik sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $413.00, for a total value of $826,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 27,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,276,965. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert Mehrabian sold 3,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $440.17, for a total transaction of $1,496,578.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 196,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $86,296,208.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.14% of the company’s stock.

Teledyne Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

Teledyne Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic and communication products for wireless and satellite systems. It operates through the following business segments: Instrumentation, Digital Imaging, Aerospace and Defense Electronics, and Engineered Systems. The Instrumentation segment provides monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, and electronic test and measurement equipment.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Teledyne Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teledyne Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.