Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC Invests $220,000 in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC acquired a new position in shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,986 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Xylem during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Xylem by 583.3% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 369 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Xylem by 32.3% in the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 393 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Xylem by 67.2% in the 4th quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 448 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Xylem in the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. 83.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Xylem Stock Performance

Shares of XYL stock opened at $102.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 2.01. Xylem Inc. has a one year low of $72.08 and a one year high of $118.58. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $103.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $105.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.82, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.08.

Xylem Dividend Announcement

Xylem ( NYSE:XYL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.10. Xylem had a net margin of 6.53% and a return on equity of 16.63%. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Xylem Inc. will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 26th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. Xylem’s payout ratio is 64.39%.

Insider Transactions at Xylem

In other Xylem news, CEO Patrick Decker sold 56,298 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.19, for a total value of $5,527,900.62. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 287,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,235,909.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup lowered their price target on Xylem from $123.00 to $121.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. TheStreet downgraded Xylem from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Xylem from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $122.00 to $135.00 in a report on Wednesday. Cowen increased their price target on Xylem from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 target price on shares of Xylem in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Xylem presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $116.64.

Xylem Company Profile

Xylem, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and application of engineered technologies for the water industry. It operates through the following business segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement and Control Solutions. The Water Infrastructure segment focuses on the transportation, treatment and testing of water.

