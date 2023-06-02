Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC Invests $222,000 in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC acquired a new position in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 2,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 888.6% in the 4th quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 346 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH bought a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 29.5% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 589 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JDM Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Institutional investors own 88.93% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CAH shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Cardinal Health from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Barclays upped their target price on Cardinal Health from $77.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cardinal Health in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Cardinal Health from a “d+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.23.

Cardinal Health Trading Up 1.4 %

NYSE CAH opened at $83.42 on Friday. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $49.70 and a 1-year high of $87.03. The company has a market capitalization of $21.24 billion, a PE ratio of 47.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.30.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.26. Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.23% and a negative return on equity of 81.55%. The business had revenue of $50.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.45 earnings per share. Cardinal Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.72 EPS for the current year.

Cardinal Health Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 3rd will be issued a $0.5006 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 30th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. This is an increase from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 113.79%.

Cardinal Health Company Profile

Cardinal Health, Inc is a healthcare services and products company, which engages in the provision of customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. It also provides medical products and pharmaceuticals and cost-effective solutions that enhance supply chain efficiency.

Featured Stories

