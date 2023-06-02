Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC Invests $224,000 in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC purchased a new stake in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,574 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PWR. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 79.1% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,464 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,509,000 after acquiring an additional 5,063 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in Quanta Services by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 19,067 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,509,000 after buying an additional 1,181 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Quanta Services by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 26,648 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,655,000 after buying an additional 668 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in Quanta Services by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,949 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $652,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in Quanta Services by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 16,156 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,126,000 after buying an additional 2,884 shares during the last quarter. 89.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Quanta Services

In other news, EVP Donald Wayne sold 3,956 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.85, for a total transaction of $644,234.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,823 shares in the company, valued at $7,625,125.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Donald Wayne sold 3,956 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.85, for a total transaction of $644,234.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,625,125.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Earl C. Jr. Austin sold 85,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.32, for a total transaction of $14,562,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 730,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $125,216,074.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 262,170 shares of company stock valued at $44,498,602. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Quanta Services Price Performance

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PWR. Northland Securities raised their target price on Quanta Services from $171.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Quanta Services in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $174.00 to $190.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. 92 Resources restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Quanta Services in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $160.00 to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.91.

PWR stock opened at $176.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The company’s 50-day moving average is $168.03 and its 200-day moving average is $156.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.56 billion, a PE ratio of 51.93 and a beta of 1.07. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $112.86 and a 1 year high of $181.83.

Quanta Services Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 3rd will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 30th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.18%. Quanta Services’s payout ratio is currently 9.44%.

Quanta Services Company Profile

Quanta Services, Inc engages in the provision of comprehensive infrastructure solutions to the electric power, oil and gas, and communication industries. It operates through the following segments: Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions, Renewable Energy Infrastructure Solutions, and Underground Utility and Infrastructure Solutions.

Featured Stories

