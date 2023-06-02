Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC Purchases 313 Shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC grew its position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) by 15.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,366 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the quarter. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $249,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new position in CrowdStrike during the third quarter worth $27,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. bought a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the 3rd quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Pittenger & Anderson Inc. boosted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 39.9% during the 3rd quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 305 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. 65.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CrowdStrike stock opened at $157.55 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $134.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $122.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.73. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $92.25 and a 52-week high of $205.73.

CrowdStrike ( NASDAQ:CRWD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.01). CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 6.18% and a negative return on equity of 9.21%. The company had revenue of $637.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $624.68 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CRWD. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $145.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on CrowdStrike in a report on Monday, May 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on CrowdStrike from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on CrowdStrike from $125.00 to $128.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Westpark Capital raised shares of CrowdStrike from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CrowdStrike presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.44.

In other news, CEO George Kurtz sold 58,720 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.75, for a total value of $7,912,520.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,004,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $135,407,310.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other CrowdStrike news, CEO George Kurtz sold 58,720 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.75, for a total value of $7,912,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,004,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $135,407,310.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Anurag Saha sold 845 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.85, for a total transaction of $111,413.25. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 32,456 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,279,323.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 94,568 shares of company stock valued at $12,663,171. 5.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity products and services to stop breaches. It offers cloud-delivered protection across endpoints, cloud workloads, identity and data, and threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management.

