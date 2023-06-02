Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC Purchases 360 Shares of Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE)

Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC boosted its holdings in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating) by 14.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,847 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the quarter. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC’s holdings in Ameren were worth $253,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Ameren by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,090,872 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,504,369,000 after purchasing an additional 343,773 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ameren by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,625,960 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,500,321,000 after purchasing an additional 110,291 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Ameren by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,313,574 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,152,958,000 after purchasing an additional 225,354 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its holdings in shares of Ameren by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 3,985,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $321,008,000 after purchasing an additional 184,046 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ameren by 53.7% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,174,582 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $282,284,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109,611 shares during the last quarter. 78.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Ameren from $91.00 to $87.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. 888 reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Ameren in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Ameren in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America increased their target price on Ameren from $96.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Ameren from $97.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.00.

Ameren Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE AEE opened at $80.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of $21.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.27, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.44. Ameren Co. has a 1 year low of $73.28 and a 1 year high of $97.53. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.66.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.06. Ameren had a net margin of 13.34% and a return on equity of 10.41%. The business had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Ameren Co. will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Ameren Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 14th will be issued a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 13th. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.43%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Chonda J. Nwamu sold 3,660 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.40, for a total value of $305,244.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,060,112.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Chonda J. Nwamu sold 3,660 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.40, for a total value of $305,244.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,692 shares in the company, valued at $3,060,112.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Fadi M. Diya sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.41, for a total transaction of $422,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 94,533 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,979,530.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Ameren Profile

(Get Rating)

Ameren Corp. is a public utility holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and natural gas services. It operates through the following segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, Ameren Transmission, and Other. The Ameren Transmission segment consists of the aggregated electric transmission businesses of Ameren Illinois and Ameren Transmission Company of Illinois (ATXI).

See Also

