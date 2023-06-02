Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC Purchases New Holdings in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC acquired a new position in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 7,061 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 1.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 70,356,139 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,974,193,000 after buying an additional 917,225 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 5.0% during the third quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 22,369,318 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $627,683,000 after buying an additional 1,067,362 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 177.5% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 8,815,900 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $247,374,000 after buying an additional 5,638,800 shares in the last quarter. GMT Capital Corp grew its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 41.5% during the fourth quarter. GMT Capital Corp now owns 5,399,600 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $177,431,000 after buying an additional 1,584,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,203,432 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $138,114,000 after buying an additional 169,588 shares in the last quarter. 66.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Delta Air Lines Price Performance

Shares of DAL stock opened at $36.38 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $34.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.20 and a 12 month high of $40.34. The company has a market capitalization of $23.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.24.

Insider Buying and Selling

Delta Air Lines ( NYSE:DAL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 13th. The transportation company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $12.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.25 billion. Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 56.49% and a net margin of 3.51%. Delta Air Lines’s revenue was up 36.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.23) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 5.4 EPS for the current year.

In other Delta Air Lines news, President Glen W. Hauenstein sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.53, for a total transaction of $172,650.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 273,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,451,275.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders purchased 15,000 shares of company stock worth $503,250 in the last 90 days. 0.84% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $44.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. StockNews.com downgraded Delta Air Lines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Delta Air Lines from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $40.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Delta Air Lines presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.38.

Delta Air Lines Profile

(Get Rating)

Delta Air Lines, Inc engages in the provision of scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the Airline and Refinery segments. The Airline segment provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. The Refinery segment provides jet fuel to the airline segment.

Featured Articles

