Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC Raises Stake in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC raised its stake in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Get Rating) by 15.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,407 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,585 shares during the quarter. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $125,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLTR. Exos TFP Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $47,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 54.2% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 7,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 2,594 shares during the period. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $48,000. 31.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Palantir Technologies alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PLTR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. William Blair reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Monday, March 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Palantir Technologies from $6.00 to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Palantir Technologies from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “underperform” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.54.

Palantir Technologies Price Performance

Insider Transactions at Palantir Technologies

Shares of NYSE PLTR opened at $14.54 on Friday. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.84 and a fifty-two week high of $15.22. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.18.

In other news, Director Lauren Elaina Friedman Stat sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.85, for a total transaction of $54,950.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 206,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,623,615.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Lauren Elaina Friedman Stat sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.85, for a total transaction of $54,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 206,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,623,615.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Ryan D. Taylor sold 18,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.05, for a total value of $187,935.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 210,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,113,113. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,542,874 shares of company stock valued at $21,059,322. Corporate insiders own 13.96% of the company’s stock.

About Palantir Technologies

(Get Rating)

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides palantir gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Palantir Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palantir Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.