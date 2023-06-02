Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC Takes $208,000 Position in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP)

Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC acquired a new stake in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 6,934 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CNP. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy in the first quarter valued at $440,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 59.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 14,757 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $452,000 after buying an additional 5,475 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 28.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,585,045 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $79,208,000 after buying an additional 572,884 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 9.0% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 32,098 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $988,000 after buying an additional 2,642 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 59.3% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 738,270 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $22,615,000 after buying an additional 274,696 shares in the last quarter. 90.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America raised their price target on CenterPoint Energy from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $33.00 price target on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on CenterPoint Energy from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered CenterPoint Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.75.

CenterPoint Energy Stock Performance

NYSE CNP opened at $28.38 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.03 and a 52-week high of $33.50. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $29.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.70. The firm has a market cap of $17.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.88.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.02. CenterPoint Energy had a return on equity of 9.97% and a net margin of 8.99%. The firm had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

CenterPoint Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 17th. CenterPoint Energy’s payout ratio is 60.32%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other CenterPoint Energy news, Director Barry T. Smitherman sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.51, for a total transaction of $152,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,075 shares in the company, valued at approximately $642,998.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Ted Pound sold 2,770 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.50, for a total value of $84,485.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 46,541 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,419,500.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Barry T. Smitherman sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.51, for a total value of $152,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,075 shares in the company, valued at approximately $642,998.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CenterPoint Energy Company Profile

CenterPoint Energy, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: CenterPoint Energy, Houston Electric, and CERC. The CenterPoint Energy segment consists of electric transmission and distribution services in the Texas gulf coast area in the ERCOT region and electric transmission and distribution services primarily to southwestern Indiana and includes power generation and wholesale power operations in the MISO region.

Further Reading

