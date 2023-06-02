Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC Takes Position in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC bought a new stake in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 2,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 4,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC grew its position in Church & Dwight by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 38,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,094,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Apeiron RIA LLC grew its position in Church & Dwight by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 3,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. Cim LLC grew its position in Church & Dwight by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Cim LLC now owns 31,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,601,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. Finally, Harrington Investments INC grew its position in Church & Dwight by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Harrington Investments INC now owns 36,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,949,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.86% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $83.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Church & Dwight in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $93.00 target price on shares of Church & Dwight in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Church & Dwight in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Finally, 92 Resources reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Church & Dwight in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Church & Dwight presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.63.

In related news, EVP Paul Richard Wood sold 48,262 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.37, for a total value of $4,023,602.94. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,004.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, EVP Maynadier Patrick D. De sold 45,642 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.06, for a total value of $4,430,012.52. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,002,144.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Paul Richard Wood sold 48,262 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.37, for a total transaction of $4,023,602.94. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 120 shares in the company, valued at $10,004.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 371,649 shares of company stock valued at $35,129,913 over the last three months. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CHD stock opened at $92.75 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $92.50 and a 200-day moving average of $85.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $70.16 and a 12 month high of $98.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.47.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 7.49% and a return on equity of 20.49%. Church & Dwight’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th were paid a $0.2725 dividend. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.27%.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, Specialty Products, and Corporate. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products, and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

