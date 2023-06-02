Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC Takes Position in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC acquired a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 684 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in Martin Marietta Materials during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 64.9% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 94 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 212.9% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 97 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Arcus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. 93.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Martin Marietta Materials Stock Performance

Shares of MLM stock opened at $404.40 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The business has a fifty day moving average of $371.95 and a 200 day moving average of $359.01. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 1 year low of $284.99 and a 1 year high of $410.48.

Martin Marietta Materials Announces Dividend

Martin Marietta Materials ( NYSE:MLM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The construction company reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $1.17. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 12.31% and a net margin of 15.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 15.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.04%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James upped their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $389.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on Martin Marietta Materials in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $450.00 to $465.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $420.00 to $428.00 in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $412.75.

Martin Marietta Materials Profile

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc engages in the provision of aggregates including crushed stone, sand, and gravel through its network of quarries and distribution yards. It operates through the following geographical segments: East Group and West Group. The East Group segments provide aggregated products only.

