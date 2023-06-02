FY2023 Earnings Forecast for Darden Restaurants, Inc. Issued By Wedbush (NYSE:DRI)

Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Wedbush lifted their FY2023 EPS estimates for Darden Restaurants in a report released on Thursday, June 1st. Wedbush analyst N. Setyan now anticipates that the restaurant operator will post earnings of $7.97 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $7.95. The consensus estimate for Darden Restaurants’ current full-year earnings is $7.94 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Darden Restaurants’ FY2024 earnings at $8.81 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $9.60 EPS.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.73 billion. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 9.19% and a return on equity of 45.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.93 EPS.

Darden Restaurants Price Performance

Several other analysts also recently commented on DRI. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $156.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Darden Restaurants from $170.00 to $172.00 in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $148.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $160.62.

Shares of NYSE:DRI opened at $161.73 on Friday. Darden Restaurants has a twelve month low of $110.96 and a twelve month high of $163.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of $19.56 billion, a PE ratio of 21.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s 50 day moving average is $153.81 and its 200 day moving average is $148.51.

Darden Restaurants Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 10th were paid a $1.21 dividend. This represents a $4.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 6th. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.19%.

Insider Activity at Darden Restaurants

In other news, SVP Douglas J. Milanes sold 2,229 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $345,495.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $826,150. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Darden Restaurants news, CEO Ricardo Cardenas sold 12,735 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.02, for a total transaction of $1,974,179.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,488,086.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Douglas J. Milanes sold 2,229 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $345,495.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $826,150. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 96,611 shares of company stock worth $14,887,160 over the last quarter. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Darden Restaurants

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new position in Darden Restaurants in the 4th quarter worth approximately $270,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Darden Restaurants by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 47,257 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $5,973,000 after purchasing an additional 1,774 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in Darden Restaurants in the 4th quarter worth $233,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants during the 4th quarter worth about $219,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 2,045 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. 89.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Darden Restaurants Company Profile

Darden Restaurants, Inc is a full-service restaurant company, which engages in the provision of restaurant services. It operates through the following segments: Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Fine Dining, and Other Business. The Olive Garden segment is the largest full-service dining Italian restaurant operator.

